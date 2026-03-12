On this day, we recognize and honor all detransitioners who have been harmed by gender ideology. Your courage in telling your stories has finally made the public aware that real people are being hurt—and that you exist. Even if not all of you are public, we know you are out there.

As a mother of a son who detransitioned, I stand with you.

Many people don’t understand how damaging this epidemic is until it reaches their own home. I was blindsided when my son told me he was “trans.” I knew he was being misguided, but it took five long years before he woke up and embraced his male sex again.

What makes this ideology so harmful is not only the dangerous hormones and surgeries imposed on children and young people, but the devastation it brings to them and their families. They lose irreplaceable years chasing a dream that is poorly thought out and deeply flawed. Families are torn apart as children are encouraged to see their parents as enemies rather than as sources of love, protection, and guidance.

This is why social transition is so dangerous. It cements the idea of being “trans” into young, impressionable minds. Had the first doctor questioned my son instead of affirming him, had teachers not hidden information from us or pushed this agenda, my son could have moved on. He could have had joyful, normal teenage years instead of five difficult years.

Later, my son told me the truth: he was rebelling. Rebelling is a normal part of adolescence. It should never have been affirmed by teachers or doctors, and medicalization should never have been on the table.

As a mother, I am angry about what was done to my son and to our family. And despite the growing body of evidence, the gender-affirming care insanity continues.

To all detransitioners: we see you. We hear you. And we stand with you—together—to stop any more harm from coming to another child or young person.