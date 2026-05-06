Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mama Bear Proud's avatar
Mama Bear Proud
3h

I am grateful for every parent that speaks about their “lived experience” with having a “trans” child and estrangement. It’s so painful. I do hope deception is revealed for our kids sake. As for reconnection and healing, TBD.

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Grandparents Fight Back's avatar
Grandparents Fight Back
3h

My story is similar. My daughter estranged me almost three years ago because I questioned why my six year old granddaughter was suddenly a trans boy. She talked to my son who also then cut me off claiming I am not allowed to question. I have to accept it because that is what “he” wants. Now both my children are estranged and I am not allowed to see my three grandchildren . I am told I am toxic, a bigot and unsafe. I have connected with some other estranged parents but I have never found anyone with a situation like mine.

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