Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sasha Aguilar's avatar
Sasha Aguilar
1h

Great piece! I am looking forward to part 2! It’s a good description of how these Rainbow Crews work - and what a sad situation for Thaddeus. I loved your conversation about why one person gets celebrated for their “authentic” self, but not others. That had to get your daughter thinking.

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GenderRealistMom's avatar
GenderRealistMom
2h

I am very happy your daughter is better, as the title implies. However, your using he/him for "Thadeus" really set my teeth on edge and makes me hesitant to press "like".

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