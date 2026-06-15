Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sheepdog's avatar
Sheepdog
15h

Key moment….“I said what her friends’ parents did was none of my concern.”

Your daughter heard that and realized you weren’t going to buy into the gender-cult madness.

Well done, Mom.

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
15hEdited

In addition to diagraming the dynamics of a dangerous fad beautifully, you mentioned something that is critical for female sexual development. That (normal) women eventually learn to love having their bodies celebrated by men. I am convinced this is the key to overcoming sex dysphoria. Indeed, it is a necessary developmental pathway to a full sexual life. Feminism and many other social contaminants destroyed this beautiful experience for women and men. This goes beyond lust by the way. It contains a psychological and cognitive component. Do we teach our girls to expect this and embrace it when they experience it? Do we have role modeling opportunities and structured experiences to facilitate this joyful experience for women and men? Has crassness and pornography ruined this natural process? Something got in the way.

When I prescribe sensate focus exercises for couples this is what I am trying to help them achieve.

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