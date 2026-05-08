Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mourning_Mom's avatar
Mourning_Mom
3h

Canada isn’t alone. We had similar experience in the United States. My kid didn’t care about pronouns either. But the endocrinologist pushed them after which he pointed out to me that my not using them was a sign that I didn’t support him. Even now 3 years later, his therapist who we received recommendations for her inclusivity of family and focus on practical functioning has not materialized and moreover she is focused on blaming my use of the wrong pronouns as the reason he is deteriorating. How do these “professionals” say these things with a straight face??

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distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
3hEdited

My quirky, keenly intelligent son, now 24 has been destroyed in the past five years by estrogen and all the other components of this evil mind virus. I want all the evil doctors and prescribers (like Planned Parenthood) in prison. It is truly evil and truly needs to be destroyed down to its heinous body-and-mind destroying roots.

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