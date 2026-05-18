Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Alibaba's avatar
Alibaba
9h

I never thought in a million years my daughter would loathe her unique name that we spent so much time picking out. High school graduation was hard with her. She received the name print outs for her ceremony and they somehow never made it home to add into the invitations.

So I had to make my own. I never thought so much stress and anxiety would revolve around round a name.

When I hear the term deadname it’s a shot to my heart for myself and anyone out there who understands what this is doing to parents.

I understand how you are feeling.

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3 sons's avatar
3 sons
8h

For a while I thought I could somehow come to terms with my sons " new name". But over time I realized that it's just another chipping away and I can't go there anymore. He doesn't speak to us so when I talk to his siblings I use the name God gave him. We didn't even choose his name because it was something that happened miraculously while I was on a retreat. I feel like this is something I have to give to God. His name is not dead because it lives in the heart of his Savior and Father. I pray that somehow he will be touched and the work in his heart will be done to bring him back to the truth. All I have is prayer. And as I was praying this morning and I read what Jesus said about how He has overcome the world, I realize it's more than enough.

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