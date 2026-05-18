My daughter’s first name carries the same initial as both our maternal grandmothers. Her middle name is her paternal great-grandmother’s first name.

When we chose her name, we thought lovingly and carefully with an ache to meet our daughter. When her name rolled off our tongues for the first time we cried because it was so beautiful.

The story of my daughter (she is ours but I do get a small sense of taking some power back when I say “my daughter”) has been written on these pages countless times. So often have I read the same story that I have wondered if I actually submitted it to PITT editors. It’s been a while since I have written one as I have gotten used to this bizarro reality. I gratefully have support from a team of moms who are also in this stupid boat. I am soul saved by friends and family who have known my girlie daughter for her entire life; a husband who is also gutted by this; and finally (finally!!) a perfect mix of prescribed antidepressants and wine (neither are covered by insurance).

I found out about her name change four years ago, almost to the day, when we were filling out college forms next to each other on the couch. She is graduating college in a few weeks and we are not inviting anyone. My fear of hearing a fake name called when she walks up to receive her diploma overshadows my pride and joy for this event. Another milestone wretched.

My sadness at hearing all her friends referring to her as “him” and with a different name prevents me from wanting to celebrate with other parents. Another gathering I don’t want to attend.

I am doing better. Now I am able to just look at her eyes when she is home and feel sorry for her and not physically sick. And I now use my hand to cover up her facial hair when we’re on FaceTime. My husband and I have both worked so hard to keep her close even when it was easier to give in. We don’t use any name at all except nicknames from when she was little. It’s been so brutal and I can honestly attest to the darkest nights of my soul - that dragged on for too long as I hoped to be taken out of it all. Her dad, who I thought would suffer a heart attack, is holding on to more hope than I do that this will be over soon for us.

We do not know if her college diploma will have the name we lovingly and thoughtfully gave her. I am afraid if I make a fuss at the school, I will ruin her college graduation when they announce the beautiful name. Either way it hurts.