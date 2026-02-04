Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

EyesOpen
Feb 4

Exactly. So many of us are in this place.

"As parents, blaming ourselves comes naturally. But the truth is, how could we have known? How could we have anticipated something so deliberately engineered? This didn’t happen overnight. It was built slowly, carefully, and reinforced by systems and voices we never imagined would target our families. We didn’t fail. We were unprepared for something none of us were warned about."

It is like preparing for planes to fly into the twin towers. It isn't possible.

The "trans" social contagion is now being eclipsed by estrangement social contagion. https://thetranstrain.substack.com/p/is-cutting-off-your-parents-a-new

As parents, we didn't see either contagion coming. And here we are. We are not alone. And we must continue to live. Thank you for writing this piece.

WaitingHopeful
Feb 4

Exactly this. I don't understand how people can't see the mental illness, emotional disconnect, and psychological distress in people who believe they are trans. No other condition would be "treated" like this. My hope is also in the Lord. It's incredibly hard to surrender my child to Him but I know He has a good plan and I can only see a very small part of it.

