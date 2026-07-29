Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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ML Vet's avatar
ML Vet
4m

Thank you for writing this. This gives voice to the anger and absolute desperation I feel. It helps beyond words to know that there are others that feel this with an equal intensity to mine .....that I'm not insane or a bigot.

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Annie's avatar
Annie
5m

A very powerful column. Please! Excerpt this and send to The Free Press, or WSJ. As a parent who has lost a beautiful son to trans madness and estrangement— I’m so tired of feeling like mine is a little voice shouting into a powerful wind. Thank you for writing!

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