Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Cavatina's avatar
Cavatina
17h

The author mentions the 'LGBTQ community'. This so-called community is not monolithic and there are many serious divisions within it. Many LGBs do NOT support gender idealogy, are opposed to the transing of children (we do not believe that any child is 'born in the wrong body'), and want nothing to do with the Ts and the Qs.

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
17h

I completely resonate with your essay. This started for my son at age 27 when he decided he really was a girl. He is 33 now and I am completely not affirming still. the beautiful thing is that we still connect about once a week we have great phone conversations and we love each other, but I do not endorse his lifestyle and I do not call him by his new name. I use nicknames like honey and Sweetheart.

The story is not over for your daughter or my son keep loving keep praying and keep doing the next right thing!

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