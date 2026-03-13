Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
8h

Enormous thanks to Erin is due, thank you for writing this to let people know who didn't already!

(And **thank you** Erin!).

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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
8h

Keep up the good work to defeat the Gender Monster! Great name for this awful ideology!

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