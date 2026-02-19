Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Mom Of 4 Daughters
My daughter who was in the trans-psychosis for all of high school seems to have desisted over the last year (except for the name—ugh—she named herself after a planet). We are so grateful. A couple months ago, as she was home for the holidays, she went and visited high school teachers and mentors—now presenting very “girly” and confident (she wore the stereotypical “trans boy” garb/haircut/slouchy posture in high school). I’d love to hear what all these affirming ‘trusted adults’ think about the new vibe. These are the vaulted adults that told her where to get a secret binder, testify at school board meetings supporting trans rights over girls privacy, and proudly shout her ‘trans name’ into the microphone while ‘he/him’ appears in the school newspaper…do they know that this is not new ‘look’ for her (she was never a tomboy) and she’s returned to her original self—a girl who exudes self worth and joy (feelings that trans robbed her of)? Nope. They know nothing of the cruel emotions you describe so well.

This is a crumb of pain, frustration compared with the hell that you are living. I hope that your son pulls out of it and you both get some peace.

Christy's avatar
Christy
6d

Sad, but true... Praying for a miracle for all of our lost boys... Hang in there, you're not alone!

