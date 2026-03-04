Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Jason
2h

I’ve learned with my own children that I will sometimes make very unpopular decisions that I believe are in the kids’ best interest. People can either get on board, stay silent or leave my life. I don’t raise my kids by committee and I don’t believe “it takes a village.” If anyone feels the need to interject their values into my parenting or judge me beyond their initial reaction, then I don’t need them as a friend anymore. And yes, I’ve lost quite a few decades-long friends. I’ve also made many new ones.

Anonymous Dad
2h

Dear author: You didn't lose a friendship. That person wasn't your friend. Maybe she was at some point, but she stopped, and that was her decision. I'm at the point in my journey where I'm judging people who go along with this madness, and unapologetically so. There are no names they can call me that hurt because I don't respect them. They don't deserve my respect, and I have no problem saying so. I have lost a few friends and several acquaintances. I'm sure I will lose more. So what? Those people have no place in my life. They are the problem, and the best thing to do with a problem is get rid of it.

