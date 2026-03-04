I am so tired of being judged because my precious son took on a trans identity. It happened at school, where he first learned about being transgender and decided that label fit him. Somehow, though, I feel like I’m the one on trial, and it must mean I failed as a parent.

When my son first declared he was trans, I went to my best friend of 30 years in tears. I wasn’t looking for debate or politics. I was desperate for someone to listen and support me. Instead, I felt judged. She questioned my parenting at a moment when I could barely breathe. She also said we were only friends because of the kids. That stunned me. We had been friends for 10 years before we ever became mothers. I always believed we were lucky that our children were the same age, and not that they were the foundation of our entire friendship.

Not long after, we barely talked. She had known my son since he was born — a quirky, energetic, masculine boy. She knew our family. Or, at least, I thought she did.

She emailed me recently asking for a favor after not hearing from her for over a year. I found it strange that she would email instead of call. At the end she wrote, “Sorry for bothering you.” That line lingered. It felt distant and dismissive. I decided to question that statement, and also ask why I never hear from her, and why she said we were only friends because of the kids. I told her how that had hurt me. I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Her reply confirmed what I had long suspected. She said she felt “dismissed” because I was adamant that my perspective held the only truth. She said I had “moved to the right” because I would not accept my son’s journey. In other words, the problem wasn’t just disagreement — it was that I did not adopt the approved viewpoint on trans ideology.

I thought she was judging my parenting. Now I realize she was judging my refusal to conform to groupthink.

After everything I have endured over the past six years, the fear, the confusion, the sleepless nights, and the grief, losing one of my closest friends feels like another betrayal. It’s astonishing how this issue can fracture decades-long relationships. It’s as if once a child says, “I’m trans,” everyone else suddenly takes sides.

You truly learn who your friends are when your child makes that declaration. I went looking for compassion and found conditions. I needed support and found judgment.

When you fight fiercely for your child and try to navigate something overwhelming and complex, that should not cost your dignity or your friendships.