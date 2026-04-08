Dear parents,

I am not a parent of a trans-identified child/adult. However, I am a mother of three small children.

Please accept an offering of a poem. I don’t have first-hand familiarity with today’s ”trans world” or what many of you have gone through.

This poem is about innocence. I am sure that this-joy giving force is still there in you and your children/adults….. even if it is being covered, buried or even tortured by all sorts of nonsense and horrendous things. I hope you can still feel it. The killers of joy can never succeed.

INNOCENCE

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There is such a power as innocence Though potential Bubbling with joy Protecting aura Like the white of an egg Forgiving Cushioning growth Bright light Devouring devils who crumple in their mocking shadows The child standing in his own light unaware of his Powerful emanation To a thief everyone is a thief The thief would not believe anyone Is innocent Not even a child In compulsive jealousy He will deny and destroy Stamp out, silence That power within He desecrated and sold How can others contain that source of joy he destroys In himself But children are abundant Open Brimming full Of a power foundational to the whole universe Without which All values that would be called good Collapse like a house of cards Into an abyss Destroying The very foundation On which they stand But innocence cannot be destroyed It is the potential power that rises from the ashes And shows us what was right And what was wrong Innocence You are wisdom You are discrimination Universal You are the child that grows within The only bridge To the self Free as the wind Unbound by the body Or compartments of the mind Authentic and true At the purest source of joy I surrender only to you Oh innocence

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The inconvenient truth about trans that I feel compelled to express is that I would probably have been considered a ’trans kid’ myself from the ages of about three to eleven, based on “modern standards”. See my picture below with my persistent presentation and desire to be a boy for a more than seven years, even wearing a boy’s swimming costume! But I never heard the word “trans” and I grew out of it. Going through puberty did not kill me. I won’t write more about myself here. I am unexceptional. But I see that the bubble of innocence was protected enough for me to grow and NO adult ever ”affirmed” my childhood fantasy even when I would push boundaries. I can’t imagine the confusion of reality if they had or the state of my ego!

So, I am probably one of thousands of tomboys, (pre-internet/activism) whose desire to be a boy was particularly strong and who’s presentation was convincing. To others who are in this world today, I would have been considered a real ‘trans kid’ worthy of ‘life saving gender affirming care’.

I am eternally grateful to have been able to just be a tomboy.

Given the level of confusion today, I feel a certain level of responsibility to come forward and say that I seem to be one of the ones from a fairly recent time who grew out of it!

Thank you for accepting this very simple expression!

Wishing you all love, courage, resilience and a certain kind of peace, that no war on truth can ever fully relinquish.

Claire Light (me aged around 5)