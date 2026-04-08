Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Le S's avatar
Le S
5h

Thank you. May more people speak out

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Pam Nothwang's avatar
Pam Nothwang
4h

Thank you for sharing this. So many people who are not dealing with this world as parents do not understand and there is a lot of judgement on those of us who don’t just go along with and affirm our children’s delusions. Thanks for speaking out!

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