Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

GenderRealistMom
Feb 2

Here is another, less optimistic, take on this. https://artymorty.substack.com/p/breaking-news-a-legal-win-for-detransitioners

I do agree with Arty's main point : "This, to me, adds a note of concern alongside the celebration. Because the transgender “standards of care” were made-up nonsense to begin with! Who cares if they were or weren’t “appropriately” followed? What we should care about is whether the universal standards of care and the universal standards of reason were applied — the Hippocratic Oath, and the universal principles of human rights."

(But of course, a win is still a win and whatever makes the doctors at least PAUSE, is a good thing).

5 replies
Cavatina
Feb 2

Not surprisingly, there is nothing about this very important decision in the totally captured New York Times.

Share
41 more comments...

