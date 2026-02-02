Is this it? The moment we, PITT parents, have been waiting for? The dam breaking and the medical and psychiatric community finally being found liable for what they have done to our children? Is it the beginning of a tsunami of lawsuits that will force the world to see the irreparable harm wrought by gender ideology?

On January 30, a jury in White Plains, NY awarded $2 million in damages to a 22-year-woman who underwent breast removal surgery as a teenager. The jury found that the surgeon and psychologist had skipped important steps when evaluating whether she should go forward with the surgery. It is significant that the jury was not asked to weigh in on the efficacy of “gender affirming” operations for minors but rather if the medical professionals had done right by her. The jury concluded they hadn’t. To the tune of $2 million.

Gender ideology is so deeply rooted in so many facets of society and such a deeply held belief by so many well-intended, uninformed people that it may take a generation to uproot. We don’t want to be overly optimistic that this is the end of it. But to quote a famous man who stared down another evil: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning,"

