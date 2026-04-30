Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Vic Holtreman's avatar
Vic Holtreman
7h

It is absolutely insane that birth certificates can be changed. Lunacy.

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Floofy Mac's avatar
Floofy Mac
4h

>> A birth certificate is a statement of fact, issued by an official authority, attesting to the truthfulness of a birth.

Unless you’re adopted, in which case the true and accurate record of birth has been falsified to state that the adoptive parents gave birth to the adopted child.

Given that this legal fiction has been going on for almost a century, it’s not hard to see why changes for gender ideology wouldn’t also be allowed. The reality is that they’re NOT always true and, yes, this is problematic for many, many reasons.

We should be fighting to prevent ALL changes to birth certificates, other than in the rare cases of clerical error or amending to add a bio father’s name. In all other instances, the birth certificate should not be changed AT ALL.

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