Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Diana Parks's avatar
Diana Parks
5h

Some of the best advice I've gotten is this: Keep loving without affirming. Do your best to keep communication open (Messenger is what worked for me during the estrangement). Tell your son that you love him often and find ways to show it (send birthday, Christmas cards, etc., drop off food (if possible), continue to invite him to family gatherings (he may not accept, but keep asking and maybe someday he will). Continue praying for him. Love like Jesus loves us. I'm now able to see and be with my son in person and enjoy his company again and give him hugs. He still has not come out of the trans ideology, but I am still praying for that to happen. Prayers for you and your son.

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Paul_'s avatar
Paul_
5h

One big issue here is that they are talking gender as identity and you are talking gender as biology. It’s a gaslighting technique. Your trans girl son will need their doctors to analyze their health issues as “biological males on female hormones” all their trans life. Does anybody ever remind their trans kids that nothing they can do will change their genes? Birth certificates should reflect XX or XY genes.

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