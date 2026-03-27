Jalapenos are Trans
Wait, hear me out. The gaslighting that society puts us through with our children can be reasonably analogized to the gaslighting that society puts us through with jalapenos. I can explain.
Society INSISTS endlessly that the word “jalapeno” is pronounced “hall-uh-peen-yo”, even though all spelling rules and conventions would say that it SHOULD be pronounced “juh-lop-en-oh”. In much the same way, society insists that, not only can my estranged son become a woman, but that he ALREADY IS. This despite CENTURIES of tradition and language demonstrating the opposite - that he is a MAN and MALE and will always be A MAN and was once a BOY. Just the same, “jalapeno” is pronounced “juh-lop-en-oh” when speaking proper english.
However, just like everyone in society, even his own sister, now refers to my son as my daughter (when he is NOT!!). Even when at Wal-Mart when buying their Great Value brand of jalapenos (which do genuinely live up to their name of providing excellent flavor for a low cost, truly a great value), the woke cashiers still fearfully mispronounce it as “hall-uh-peen-yo”, despite speaking English, and not Spanish. This, just like “trans” is a collective societal delusion. It must end. Trans must end. I want my son back. I want my son back from transgenderism. I want my son back from cross-sex hormones. I want my son back from his woke university that groomed him to be trans. I want my son back from anarchism. I want my son back. I miss my son. I have not had one good day since he blocked me, and now even things that I used to love make me sad and angry. Can’t he see what he is doing to me?!
Look at me. I was once a loving father. Now I am reduced to philosophizing about peppers. The trans cult took my son, and the best I can hope for is that one day he will return to me. But I don’t know when. I don’t know if I can make it until then. But I will try. I will be here for my son, even if I need to cope by considering the philosophical implications of jalapenos.
I hope that this story can help other abandoned parents like me consider trans from another angle, and perhaps, for a while, give us an intellectual distraction from our estranged children. I, for one, am praying for ALL of our so-called “trans identifying” children to come back home, to come back to their loving parents.
Some of the best advice I've gotten is this: Keep loving without affirming. Do your best to keep communication open (Messenger is what worked for me during the estrangement). Tell your son that you love him often and find ways to show it (send birthday, Christmas cards, etc., drop off food (if possible), continue to invite him to family gatherings (he may not accept, but keep asking and maybe someday he will). Continue praying for him. Love like Jesus loves us. I'm now able to see and be with my son in person and enjoy his company again and give him hugs. He still has not come out of the trans ideology, but I am still praying for that to happen. Prayers for you and your son.
One big issue here is that they are talking gender as identity and you are talking gender as biology. It’s a gaslighting technique. Your trans girl son will need their doctors to analyze their health issues as “biological males on female hormones” all their trans life. Does anybody ever remind their trans kids that nothing they can do will change their genes? Birth certificates should reflect XX or XY genes.