Wait, hear me out. The gaslighting that society puts us through with our children can be reasonably analogized to the gaslighting that society puts us through with jalapenos. I can explain.

Society INSISTS endlessly that the word “jalapeno” is pronounced “hall-uh-peen-yo”, even though all spelling rules and conventions would say that it SHOULD be pronounced “juh-lop-en-oh”. In much the same way, society insists that, not only can my estranged son become a woman, but that he ALREADY IS. This despite CENTURIES of tradition and language demonstrating the opposite - that he is a MAN and MALE and will always be A MAN and was once a BOY. Just the same, “jalapeno” is pronounced “juh-lop-en-oh” when speaking proper english.

However, just like everyone in society, even his own sister, now refers to my son as my daughter (when he is NOT!!). Even when at Wal-Mart when buying their Great Value brand of jalapenos (which do genuinely live up to their name of providing excellent flavor for a low cost, truly a great value), the woke cashiers still fearfully mispronounce it as “hall-uh-peen-yo”, despite speaking English, and not Spanish. This, just like “trans” is a collective societal delusion. It must end. Trans must end. I want my son back. I want my son back from transgenderism. I want my son back from cross-sex hormones. I want my son back from his woke university that groomed him to be trans. I want my son back from anarchism. I want my son back. I miss my son. I have not had one good day since he blocked me, and now even things that I used to love make me sad and angry. Can’t he see what he is doing to me?!

Look at me. I was once a loving father. Now I am reduced to philosophizing about peppers. The trans cult took my son, and the best I can hope for is that one day he will return to me. But I don’t know when. I don’t know if I can make it until then. But I will try. I will be here for my son, even if I need to cope by considering the philosophical implications of jalapenos.

I hope that this story can help other abandoned parents like me consider trans from another angle, and perhaps, for a while, give us an intellectual distraction from our estranged children. I, for one, am praying for ALL of our so-called “trans identifying” children to come back home, to come back to their loving parents.