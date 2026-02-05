After hearing the news that a jury awarded a detransitioner $2 million in damages, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. I hope this opens the door for more detransitioners to seek justice. This was the first detransitioner case to go to trial, and I pray it will be the first of many.

But alongside that relief came a deep sadness, rooted in my own family’s experience. I know this verdict is not only justice for the detransistioner—it is justice for my amazing son and for all the other children who were pulled into this epidemic of trans mass hysteria. It helps vindicate the years of pain, confusion, and suffering my family has endured. It affirms that what we lived through was real, and that the harm was not imagined.

My hope is that this ruling will finally put fear where it belongs: with the doctors, psychologists, and institutions that have harmed children and young people under the banner of “gender-affirming care.” And that insurance companies will stop funding this damage. That one day this era will be recognized in history books as what it is - another devastating medical scandal, alongside multiple personality disorder, satanic panic, recovered memory therapy, and the opioid crisis.

Along with the Detransitioner win this week came the news that The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released new guidance cautioning physicians against performing gender-transition surgeries on minors until the age of 19. Also reported was news that the American Medical Association supports the ASPS guidance. A statement from the AMA reported in the New York Times reads, “In the absence of clear evidence, the A.M.A. agrees with A.S.P.S. that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.” Slowly justice is finally being served.

My son, as a detransitioner, will never receive compensation for what was taken from him. But perhaps he—and families like ours—can take solace in this: justice is finally beginning to surface, and with it the hope that this medical scandal will come to an end.