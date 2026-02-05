Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Marie
Feb 5

I also have a son who quietly detransitioned. I wish he would sue his doctor for putting him on hormones after a short first time appointment, and also for fraud. She coded his "illness" as endocrine disorder NOS, which he didn't have when he went to see her. The reality is that the majority of our kids, who were damaged by wrong sex hormones, will pretend that this never happened to them, and live with the deformities and the poor known and unknown health outcomes that these monsters created in them.

SpeakingOut
Feb 5

There is a bittersweet tone about this case. No price can be paid for what has been lost. What is “justice,” when damage has been done?

My son will never detransition. He started hormones at age 25 and is so deeply indoctrinated, he’s planning surgery.

That level of indoctrination precludes the revelations about this evil cult ever reaching too many captured by its claws.

My hope is that others can be saved before it’s too late.

My heart goes out to you and your family. I’m right there at your shoulders.

