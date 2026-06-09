Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sly Fawkes's avatar
Sly Fawkes
16h

It's bizarre that the statement I'm about to make is considered on par with being a member of the KKK or a Nazi by the woke "be kind" crowd, but here we are.

Why are these gender-confused young people not being advised that there isn't a right way to be a male or a female? They are falling for a laundry list of sex stereotypes. Male isn't machismo, short hair, a love for sports, a passion for fixing cars, or wearing pants. Female isn't domesticity, frilly dresses, long hair, and makeup.

Trans ideology is homophobic and misogynistic. It's amazing that people claiming to "believe in science" have fallen so hard for this religion. It's a social contagion.

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Mollie Kaye's avatar
Mollie Kaye
17hEdited

The assisted reproduction /reproductive endocrinology specialties have some disturbing parallels to the endocrinology that “affirms” and provides toxic, exogenous hormonally-induced aesthetic sex trait modifications.

There is so much hubris in all of it. I have only dealt with the REs and not the transgender end of endocrinology, but all I can say is there is a genuinely callous attitude toward limits. Natural boundaries. Ethical constraints are ignored. There is a god complex going on in a lot of endocrinology.

Banking sperm or eggs is no guarantee of progeny down the road. Assisted reproduction is fraught with pitfalls and loss, and great expense, making the losses even harder to bear.

Fertility is never a guarantee, it is always a gift. Relying on REs after voluntarily destroying one’s own fertility, and expecting miracles that have been predatorily promised (I see REs as profit-and-power-mad predators… they prey on people’s hopes and dreams, they get people hooked into sometimes years of failed attempts at pregnancy and birth, but always promising, stoking the hope of success, it’s so tragic to me…) it’s a racket, like “sex changes” are.

How many young people imagine they are dodging the foreclosure of their fertile future by “banking” gametes before voluntarily destroying their reproductive system in the name of “gender affirmation”? Isn’t it suspect that the same specialty that administers the endocrine destruction also profits from “assisting” reproduction in patients who their specialty destroyed in the first place?

Blithely destroying fertility and pinning hopes on banked gametes ignores the enormous obstacles inherent in assisted reproduction. It is no panacea. I’ve been there.

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