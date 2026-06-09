My Experience with a Cryobank
About three years ago, I listened to a You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist podcast or I read an article in one of the Genspect publications. I can’t remember exactly which one it was.
However, I do remember clearly the ordeal I learned about. In the podcast or article, a young, distraught man opened up about his very deeply emotional and distressing experience as a trans woman who had detransitioned. He was facing the horrible medical consequences of having gotten sucked into trans ideology when he was young.
His story had such an impact on me that I became very fearful for my 20-something son who was, and still is, lost to me as a trans-woman. Like my son, the young man profiled in the podcast/article had taken estrogen which can permanently destroy a man’s ability to produce sperm.
The young man, as well as my son, had his sperm stored at a cryobank upon taking estrogen.
This young man fell in love with a girl and detransitioned. They married. When he wanted to produce a child naturally with his wife, he went back to the cryobank. He learned that because he had moved around a lot in his youth as a trans woman and did not give the cryobank his updated address changes and because he did not keep up with his payments to the cryobank, they had destroyed his stored sperm. And, tragically, this young man was sterile because he took estrogen. He realized that he absolutely would never be able to create children with his wife.
I knew that my son had stored his sperm, too, because a cryobank sent a bill to our family’s home address in his name. If that bill hadn’t come here about five years ago, I would never have known this.
After hearing this young man’s devastating experience, I called my son’s cryobank. This was about three years ago. I asked them to put me in my son’s account as a contact in case the bill goes unpaid. The cryobank representative refused. I could not ask my son to put my name and contact information in his account because he was not speaking to me. Feeling lost and hopeless, I gave up…until very recently.
About a month ago, I was thinking about how my older son told me recently that my now 31-year old trans-woman son is down and out. He is struggling with jobs, money, and housing.
I decided to push myself again to contact the cryobank in an attempt to find out if my son’s account has been paid. I did call and, most surprisingly, a really nice representative at the cryobank was happy to work with me. In fact, we had a long conversation and she agreed with me that trans ideology is destructive. I learned from her that my son’s account had not been paid in almost a year and a half. She allowed me to pay the balance now and to set up auto-pay for the annual fee of $530. I told her that I will make sure to notify her office anytime my credit card number changes and also if my address changes. I put reminders to myself in my calendar. She then sent me a form to fill out. I dropped the form off personally at the cryobank to make sure it got there safely. My son does not know I did this. The lady told me that if he contacts the Cryobank to pay his bill, he will be told that there is a credit card on file that is paying the bill using auto-pay. And, if he asks, he may be given my name.
I would like to thank the young man who shared his distraught story for helping me. I want to warn anyone about the possibility of this happening to their trans-woman son.
I have confided in you a story that I have told to only a few people on this earth that I trust. I am heartbroken and devastated that my son chose to follow trans ideology. I can hardly believe this is my reality. Trans ideology is insanity.
It's bizarre that the statement I'm about to make is considered on par with being a member of the KKK or a Nazi by the woke "be kind" crowd, but here we are.
Why are these gender-confused young people not being advised that there isn't a right way to be a male or a female? They are falling for a laundry list of sex stereotypes. Male isn't machismo, short hair, a love for sports, a passion for fixing cars, or wearing pants. Female isn't domesticity, frilly dresses, long hair, and makeup.
Trans ideology is homophobic and misogynistic. It's amazing that people claiming to "believe in science" have fallen so hard for this religion. It's a social contagion.
The assisted reproduction /reproductive endocrinology specialties have some disturbing parallels to the endocrinology that “affirms” and provides toxic, exogenous hormonally-induced aesthetic sex trait modifications.
There is so much hubris in all of it. I have only dealt with the REs and not the transgender end of endocrinology, but all I can say is there is a genuinely callous attitude toward limits. Natural boundaries. Ethical constraints are ignored. There is a god complex going on in a lot of endocrinology.
Banking sperm or eggs is no guarantee of progeny down the road. Assisted reproduction is fraught with pitfalls and loss, and great expense, making the losses even harder to bear.
Fertility is never a guarantee, it is always a gift. Relying on REs after voluntarily destroying one’s own fertility, and expecting miracles that have been predatorily promised (I see REs as profit-and-power-mad predators… they prey on people’s hopes and dreams, they get people hooked into sometimes years of failed attempts at pregnancy and birth, but always promising, stoking the hope of success, it’s so tragic to me…) it’s a racket, like “sex changes” are.
How many young people imagine they are dodging the foreclosure of their fertile future by “banking” gametes before voluntarily destroying their reproductive system in the name of “gender affirmation”? Isn’t it suspect that the same specialty that administers the endocrine destruction also profits from “assisting” reproduction in patients who their specialty destroyed in the first place?
Blithely destroying fertility and pinning hopes on banked gametes ignores the enormous obstacles inherent in assisted reproduction. It is no panacea. I’ve been there.