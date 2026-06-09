About three years ago, I listened to a You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist podcast or I read an article in one of the Genspect publications. I can’t remember exactly which one it was.

However, I do remember clearly the ordeal I learned about. In the podcast or article, a young, distraught man opened up about his very deeply emotional and distressing experience as a trans woman who had detransitioned. He was facing the horrible medical consequences of having gotten sucked into trans ideology when he was young.

His story had such an impact on me that I became very fearful for my 20-something son who was, and still is, lost to me as a trans-woman. Like my son, the young man profiled in the podcast/article had taken estrogen which can permanently destroy a man’s ability to produce sperm.

The young man, as well as my son, had his sperm stored at a cryobank upon taking estrogen.

This young man fell in love with a girl and detransitioned. They married. When he wanted to produce a child naturally with his wife, he went back to the cryobank. He learned that because he had moved around a lot in his youth as a trans woman and did not give the cryobank his updated address changes and because he did not keep up with his payments to the cryobank, they had destroyed his stored sperm. And, tragically, this young man was sterile because he took estrogen. He realized that he absolutely would never be able to create children with his wife.

I knew that my son had stored his sperm, too, because a cryobank sent a bill to our family’s home address in his name. If that bill hadn’t come here about five years ago, I would never have known this.

After hearing this young man’s devastating experience, I called my son’s cryobank. This was about three years ago. I asked them to put me in my son’s account as a contact in case the bill goes unpaid. The cryobank representative refused. I could not ask my son to put my name and contact information in his account because he was not speaking to me. Feeling lost and hopeless, I gave up…until very recently.

About a month ago, I was thinking about how my older son told me recently that my now 31-year old trans-woman son is down and out. He is struggling with jobs, money, and housing.

I decided to push myself again to contact the cryobank in an attempt to find out if my son’s account has been paid. I did call and, most surprisingly, a really nice representative at the cryobank was happy to work with me. In fact, we had a long conversation and she agreed with me that trans ideology is destructive. I learned from her that my son’s account had not been paid in almost a year and a half. She allowed me to pay the balance now and to set up auto-pay for the annual fee of $530. I told her that I will make sure to notify her office anytime my credit card number changes and also if my address changes. I put reminders to myself in my calendar. She then sent me a form to fill out. I dropped the form off personally at the cryobank to make sure it got there safely. My son does not know I did this. The lady told me that if he contacts the Cryobank to pay his bill, he will be told that there is a credit card on file that is paying the bill using auto-pay. And, if he asks, he may be given my name.

I would like to thank the young man who shared his distraught story for helping me. I want to warn anyone about the possibility of this happening to their trans-woman son.

I have confided in you a story that I have told to only a few people on this earth that I trust. I am heartbroken and devastated that my son chose to follow trans ideology. I can hardly believe this is my reality. Trans ideology is insanity.