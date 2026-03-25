Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
4h

This is fantastic! Love it! I wrote something similar a while back. https://thetranstrain.substack.com/p/protective-parents-are-not-hateful

It is time for parents who protect their children to be respected again! Thank you so much for writing this piece!

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distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
4hEdited

Mind boggling that our sick culture needs a parental anti-discrimination statement. And yet, here we are in 2026 still grappling with a heinous ideology that hijacks the health and potential of vulnerable others, including my son. The lack of outrage by others prompts my own outrage. Thank you to the author for this articulate post that cuts through the tsunami of idiocy, indifference, and opportunism that obfuscates the truth of every sentence in this essay.

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