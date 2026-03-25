Dear parents,

Have you been told you are bigoted for objecting to the idea that a person can be born in the wrong body or change sex? Have you been denounced for wanting to protect your child from irreversible, iatrogenic medical practices?

Have others accused you of being intolerant, prejudiced, or unjust because you want your child to remain whole and intact? Have you been shunned, targeted, condemned, or denied access to your own child? Did schools, therapists, doctors, family members or friends deem you a second-class citizen?

Were all your valiant efforts to preserve your child’s understanding of reality, preserve their health, their mental well-being, fertility and sexual function, labeled as discriminatory and hateful?

You’re not alone. Here’s a handy statement you can offer to your accusers:

As parents, we’re committed to promoting a safe environment that fosters critical thinking and acceptance of biological reality. In our homes and families we love and protect our children without needing to sever their body parts, delude them about their sex, shorten their lives, or destroy their endocrine systems.

We do not support discrimination against males for being males, nor against females for being females.

We do not support discrimination against the natural experience of puberty.

We reject bigotry against young people who enjoy a variety of interests, hairstyles and clothes, and do not support telling them that these preferences mean they must modify their body parts in order to conform to outdated sex stereotypes.

We do not support hatred or bigotry towards families or vital familial bonds, nor do we support the unjust and cruel practice of luring children away to be raised by “glitter” families or state run organizations rather than their loving parents.

We do not support discrimination against parents via threats of (or actual) separation from their children for trying to protect their mental health and physical well-being.

We do not support self-discrimination, in which a person discriminates against their own sexed self through flattening breasts, compressing the penis and testicles, eroding bones and interfering with brain and body development through the use of Lupron, destroying endocrine and other essential systems through wrong-sex hormones, or via seeking elective surgeries that destroy health and function in an attempt to be mistaken for the opposite sex.

We do not support hatred and bigotry towards any body parts, nor the severing of those healthy body parts as an expression of that hatred.

We do not support bigotry and hatred towards natural sexual development, sexual pleasure, fertility, or the ability to breastfeed.

We do not support hatred toward gays and lesbians through the prescription of wrong-sex hormones or through surgical alteration of their bodies in order to approximate the appearance of the opposite sex.

We do not support discrimination against mentally ill people via unsubstantiated medical interventions based on that person’s claim that they are actually, inside, a different sex.

We do not support prejudice against victims of indoctrination by denying them adequate, evidenced based care.

We do not support prejudice against those who are 18, or 19, or 24, or 32, or any age, by saying that while children deserve evidence-based medicine and intact, healthy bodies, adults do not. We believe in equality of care across age groups.

We do not support discrimination against reality or biology.

We do not support discrimination against detransitioners or desisters who seek redress for the ways they were misled or maimed, or for the way their mental health needs were ignored in favor of chopping off their body parts.

We do not support discrimination via the erasure, silencing, suppression or de-platforming of detransitioners.

We do not support discrimination against TERFS or others who object to the trampling of women’s rights and the erasure of women as a distinct sex class.

We do not support discrimination against female athletes in which they are placed at a disadvantage, lose honors and opportunities, and must absorb severe safety risks caused by male competitors in their sports.

We do not support discrimination against journalists, teachers, doctors, lawmakers of either party, or therapists who have the backbone to speak out against unevidenced social, medical and mental harms against vulnerable people.

We do not support prejudice against women who wish to have privacy from men in their dressing rooms, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

We do not support the denunciation or vilification of those who speak out honestly, plainly and bluntly regarding these injustices, nor do we support discriminatory admonishments to "be kind.

We do not believe in discrimination against any of those brave enough to speak out on behalf of biological reality and women' s rights. No form of discrimination against this group- not firing them from jobs, ruining their careers, writing hit pieces on them, threatening their families, doxxing them, sending them hate mail, trying to turn their friends and families against them, casting them out of their communities, or sending them death or rape threats- is acceptable.

We do not support bigotry towards people who use the scientific method to uncover truths others find inconvenient.

We do not support discrimination against those who engage in free speech.

We do not support any form of prejudice against the messy, beautiful, and ever-evolving complexities of life, nor do we support the hijacking and limiting of the dreams, possibilities, and wonderfully intricate futures of our loved ones. We embrace and support the lifelong work of developing one’s character, honor, curiosity, resilience and integrity; we celebrate and encourage efforts to find meaning through real world connection and worthwhile, tangible pursuits that nourish the soul, body, heart and mind.

We reject all ideologies that reduce the richness of human life to a prison of perpetual identity rumination.

Together, we can create a supportive and inclusive community for all.