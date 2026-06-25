Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
3h

Absolutely. "If parental rights are the reason to support gender affirming care, then parental rights must also be allowed for those who oppose to it."

That is why I wrote this "Code of Parental Rights":

https://eyesopenmom.substack.com/p/code-of-parental-rights

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Beeswax's avatar
Beeswax
2h

"If he is so convinced of his principled stance, why wasn’t Senator Bernie Sanders defending my constitutional right to make decisions for my child before the school intervened, causing him irreversible damage? If parental rights are the reason to support gender affirming care, then parental rights must also be allowed for those who oppose to it"

This comment is right on point. Sanders is a wolf in sheep's clothing. He made his reputation pandering to idealistic progressives who think socialism will save the world, while occasionally endorsing something that makes him look reasonable, humane, and ready to work across the aisle. Bernie is not defending the constitutional right to make decisions for our own children because it would mark him as having serious doubts about the supposed efficacy of trans medicalization for children. It would mark him as -- heaven forbid -- a right-winger, a MAGA in progressive clothing, a traitor to the biggest virtue-signaling cause of the century. He can't risk that.

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