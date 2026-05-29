Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Lindy Guttman's avatar
Lindy Guttman
4h

I have changed my will, removing Planned Parenthood from my estate planning. It only do they have these policies, as you described in your article, but multiple people LIED to me, when I expressed my concerns. By the way, I am a family therapist with decades of practice.

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Beeswax's avatar
Beeswax
2hEdited

In Abigail Shrier's groundbreaking exposé on the transgender medicalization of girls, "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" (copyright 2020), Shrier describes the complicity of Planned Parenthood (PP). Among other things, PP worked with the ACLU and the trans-propaganda publishing company, GLSEN, to disseminate pro-trans books to elementary school students as well as pro-trans manuals for teachers. Lastly, by 2020, PP was actively involved in dispursing testosterone to girls behind their parents' backs, with no therapy, referral, or informed consent required.

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