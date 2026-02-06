This letter was mailed to Planned Parenthood by a parent. We are posting this with her permission. Planned Parenthood, stop pretending you aren’t aware of our concerns and the complete lack of evidence supporting the transgender “care” you offer. We see what you are doing to find a new profit center for your clinics.

Readers, if you are concerned with the lack of safeguarding for teens and young people, and the rush to create lifetime medical patients of confused youth, stop supporting Planned Parenthood with your donations, and write to them to let them know why!

Alexis McGill Johnson, President

Planned Parenthood

123 William Street, 10th Floor

New York, New York 10038

Dear Ms. Johnson:

For years, my husband and I have supported Planned Parenthood (PP). We believe that it is essential for people to have access to affordable, accessible options for essential reproductive healthcare.

Up until recently, however, we naively believed PP to be “the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men and young people.” https://www.plannedparenthood.org/about-us/who-we-are/our-history We have since learned that PP has engaged in providing services that are the antithesis of reproductive healthcare, by prescribing testosterone and estrogen (disingenuously promoted as “medicine” that can be used as part of your gender transition process) to young women and men, mostly teens, who self-diagnose as gender dysphoric. Let’s be clear – testosterone is a hormone; not truly a “medicine” that can treat or prevent gender dysphoria. Prescribing testosterone to natal females or estrogen to natal males sets them up for a lifetime of health issues, something that is glossed over in PP’s “Information for Informed Consent”. Such services do not promote, provide, or restore reproductive health. In fact, cross-sex hormones cause sterility, something that these young women and men did not knowingly sign up for or do not fully understand until it is too late.

Moreover, PP has willfully turned a blind eye to whether anyone presenting as gender dysphoric has any comorbidities, such as childhood trauma, depression, anxiety, autism or anorexia. PP cares little whether an individual has received medical confirmation of their dysphoric condition. Indeed: ”You don’t need to participate in therapy or provide information from a mental health provider to receive hormone therapy.” https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-great-northwest-hawaiian-islands/patient/services-transgender-patients

It is clear that PP has returned to its eugenic roots roots and we cannot, in good conscience, support, condone or be complicit with such conduct. Too many individuals who have ceased hormonal treatment have recounted how easy it was to obtain testosterone from PP. They now face a lifetime of regret and bodies in permanently altered states.

We have no intention of contributing to what ultimately will be recognized as a medical scandal of unprecedented proportions.