Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becca's avatar
Becca
Feb 6Edited

We tried for years to get my son to participate in therapy/counseling to no avail. One 30 minute visit to PP and he had a prescription for hormones. He has documented and untreated depression and a host of other things… but went to PP with his self diagnosis. By all means, PP says lets give you some hormones and that will fix everything. Guess what? He’s still dealing with untreated depression, impulsivity and a whole host of other things, but now identifies as female. I have deep resentment toward PP.

Reply
Share
3 replies
WorthyByGrace's avatar
WorthyByGrace
Feb 6

When our daughter turned away from transitioning and was finally willing to answer some of our questions, we learned she had gotten testosterone from PP. I had no idea that it could be obtained from them, though I should not have been surprised.

Reply
Share
6 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture