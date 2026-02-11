Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Mothers Grim
Feb 11

Here is some background on 'research roulette.' The first data ever collected on LGBT children came from MA which became an enclave for the cult's agenda. It was called the MA Youth Risk Behavior Survey and was done in 1995. Robert Garofalo, mentioned in this post and the lead the arm of transitioning children at Lurie, was among researchers. Among the info asked is sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). Does anything SOGI belong near children? The interest in the data is to make more data and grow a population. From there grows industry. The entire thing is a sham.

MA continues to do this study. There is a national one now done by the CDC and yes, it contains SOGI data since 2023. Once they collect data, even if it is based on a bogus concept like gender identity, they have captured a patient population.

You can read about another early and important study to industry here dubbed "Hatred in the Hallways." It basically accuses US schools as being 'hateful' toward LGBT based on little data and bogus concepts that do not belong near children. It is about markets. https://margox.substack.com/p/traumatizing-american-families?r=1kuq0

Annie
Feb 11

Thanks for an excellent critique of yet another study ‘proving’ GAC is effective. It’s all so sickening—ruining the lives of a legion of young people under the banner of medical science. Sickening too that such studies are reviewed positively by peers and published in ‘reputable’ journals. Sorry, but on behalf of so many broken young people and grief-stricken families: may all involved rot in hell.

