Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Verzweifelte's avatar
Verzweifelte
3hEdited

Today at Uni Duesseldorf, Germany Prof. Bayen has held a lecture about transidentities and the danger of transideology for the youngs. Left sudents tried to stop her, but she was supported by the Universitys authorities who claimed that unpleasant scientific reseach is wellcome so long it remains scientific.

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Michael Hornbrook's avatar
Michael Hornbrook
2h

Excellent summary of clear-thinking about the social fad called 'transgenderism'. Thank you.

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