Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from We Live in Strange Times: “Maybe the question that needs to be asked is not: “Why don’t my parents agree with me?” Maybe the more mature question is: “What do they see that I still cannot see?”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, April 17: Repost: Dear WPATH Doctors: I don’t forgive you.

Thursday, April 16: Deadname

Wednesday, April 15: What is the view from the top?

Tuesday, April 14: We are living in strange times

Monday, April 13: Kintsugi Bowl

IN THE NEWS

Suicide Mortality Among Gender-Dysphoric Adolescents and Young Adults in Finland

A new Finnish study reports that youth gender transitions (under age 23) did not improve mental health symptoms. For some youth, medical gender reassignment may have had a negative impact.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org