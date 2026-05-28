Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen B's avatar
Stephen B
13h

I don’t ever wanna give up on the detransition dream 🙏🏻

Reply
Share
NorCal to EU mom's avatar
NorCal to EU mom
12h

We’re five years in with our 21 YO daughter. I moved us abroad to escape the insanity. There are certainly cities here that are ‘all in’ on the trans belief system but we chose to settle in a smaller town where you will occasionally see a flag. Our daughter didn’t medicalize, I put my foot down and she listened. She still lives with us for her visa situation. She told me last year that she is queer. Doctors and government here refuse to go by preferred pronouns or name, thankfully! At home, we avoid names and pronouns. She overheard us recently speaking to neighbors and wasn’t at all bothered when we referred to her as our daughter. I know all it takes is the internet to turn things south or maybe towards detrans, I hold my breath and wait. Meanwhile, her hair is long, she wears a ‘bag’ and shops in the women’s and men’s section. As long as she’s not medicalizing, let her explore. Sadly no friends here, but didn’t have them before. Sometimes I send recent photos to my ‘affirming’ friends back home and they are SHOCKED when they see how she looks. They can’t accept what they see. One stopped talking to me when she accused me of ‘fleeing’ and I replied that ‘No, I moved towards a reality for our daughter.’ I hope the best for all of you. The level of patience around our kids and tolerance for the ‘true believers’ around us is beyond what many parents have to endure.

Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture