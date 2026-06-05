Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sue's avatar
Sue
26m

Other than the timing - our son was 30 when he came out - our stories are almost identical. No signs, not one, similar personality type, hormones, body changes. It’s been 5 years and we barely speak. It’s difficult to even look at him with all the body changes, heartbreaking to watch him try to talk like a girl and then eventually give up and speak in his natural voice. I’m also at the point where I cry less and could feel myself shoving down the emotions as I read your post. Our coping mechanism is prayer. Couldn’t get through this without our faith. Praying for you also. You’re not alone.

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Holly's avatar
Holly
7m

You have said this so well. It is a gift to have a secondary person really see the pain and destruction this fantasy causes. It is even more meaningful to receive this acknowledgement while there is still a loud demand from the insatiable rainbow crowd, insisting that we join their enlightenment.

This dark fantasy of men becoming women and women becoming men just takes and takes. It just cannot end soon enough.

I see you and I, too, am sorry.

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