Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4d

The more and more I read from devastated parents like you, the more convinced I am that this is mental illness. I am so, so sorry for your pain and heartbreak. So many things you and other parents describe sound so familiar—we went through similar with a child, but pre-internet, pre-social media, and thank God she got proper mental health care and CBT and DBT. While her life is still a struggle in many ways, she is healthy and whole. It is appalling that doctors, therapists, and teachers jumped on the trans train so quickly, without proper research. All dissent was shot down, and those of us with clear heads were called “phobic”—just like during covid—any questioning of fauci, et al was shot down immediately and suppressed by the government. Now, of course, we know that we were right all along. This makes it so clear that there was a concerted effort to plant this horrid idea with a lot of help from big money [ie, pritzker family, soros, etal], big Pharma [tons of $$ for the doctors & therapists], and big teachers unions—can we say “big education”? Do I sound like a conspiracy theorist? I don’t care; it’s true, and some of us have known all along.

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Holly's avatar
Holly
4d

Lord, deliver us all from this Evil! Guide this family and protect them. This should not be happening!

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