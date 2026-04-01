We just got off the plane from Washington, D.C. where we were honored to participate in the Genspect Detrans Awareness Day 2026. Our little son went along with us since we do not have family to leave him with and we wanted to show the entire world he is there! He is fighting, not only to get his sister, but to get his healthy and normal childhood, his home and safety back.

It was not his fault that his sister was bullied in school and could not cope with all that educational mafia in Massachusetts that forced Maya out of our school districts and our family out of the state.

It was not his fault when Maya was swinging a paper cutter in 2019 and was threatening to him and myself and then was hospitalized for the first time in her life without her mama…

It was not his fault that he had to flee to Ukraine and leave his dad behind when things got off hand. Things got so bad that the Advocates mobile crisis team said we were facing juvenile court to declare her an uncooperative teen should her manipulative ‘suicidal’ behavior continue. It didn’t help that the Blanchard school principal and staff were supporting her.

It was not his fault when his big sister declared she wanted to be called a unisex name and started bullying him in early 2024 if he did not use male pronouns. This was before CPS came and took her.

It was not his fault that he hardly saw his parents because they had to attend more than 16 court hearings, being absent for an entire day sometimes.

It was not his fault that one day I packed him and his things up and, within 30 minutes, left our state because our lawyers apparently worked with CPS behind our backs. His sister, allegedly with the glitters, filed DVROs and an emancipation petition with his sister’s handwriting and signature forged. We could not risk his safety anymore, having the discovery documents in our hands showing that the ‘agency’ recommended the court to take both children out of our care.

It was not his fault that we had to look for shelter and then for a rental to hide and not disclose our current address because both his, his sister’s schools and Children’s Legacy Center started sending his parents threats to shut us up.

It was not his fault that he is home-schooled for safety reasons because we do not wish to disclose our current address.

It is not his fault that he can’t help hearing about the CPS and court topics circulating at all times because our fight is not over.

Meet Mitch, our 8-year-old son who our daughter, Maya, couldn’t wait to welcome into this world. He is as bright, hyperactive, inquisitive, creative just like his sister. He was born in the midst of our heartbreaking battle with Massachusetts authorities that have bullied, harassed and traumatized his sister, spat her out from her habitual circles of friends and set the entire town against his parents.

He loves his mom and dad and his sis. He is very sad and angry at what she did but he wants her back. He wants his normal and safe childhood back. Is that bad?

Why does he need to run and hide every time someone knocks or rings our door?

Why does he need to be afraid to close his bedroom door and ask to keep mine close after his sister was driven away from us?

Why does he need to know that she is alive but her empty room fell like she died?

Why does he need to hear his parents recall good, sweet memories as a long forgotten reminiscence from the past?

Why did we need to be alone on her 16th birthday knowing she was celebrating it with the woke foster affirmers?

Why did he need to sob when running into her in a local movie theater on the same day to hug her for a short minute and then see her go with strangers?

Why was he completely ignored after all our Oct-Nov 2024 visits were canceled?

Why does he need to hold off from talking about what happened because all parents in Redding, especially ones with small children, his neighbors and friends, unfriended us, blocked and stigmatized us? They stopped inviting him to their children’s birthday parties after eight police cars left our house, escorting his sister to 1313 Yuba street….

Why does he need to be deprived of having a small brother or sister because his parents were put into a CACI (aka child abuse registry) refusing to agree to sterilize his sister?

Why is financial and moral destruction of his family as the ‘best interests of a child’?

Why did he need to call his sister HE??????

So many whys…. This is what Shasta county CPS did, Michelle Sager, Molly Bigelow, Mike Horan, Aneke Stokes, Walter Albert/Maggie Kenefick, Patricia Dougherty, Shannon Anderson under Tara Shanahan and Cristy Coleman’s ‘oversight’.

He is not enjoying his childhood. He is not seeing happy, healthy and complete parents, but traumatized, sleep-deprived, wrinkled, aging fighters who want only to have their healthy, smart and beautiful daughter back, their daughter that they longed for, were happy to give birth to, bring up for 15 years to…lose to a pack of $$ wolves???? Please answer us for our hearts are bleeding.