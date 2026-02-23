Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

2d

Thank you for having the courage to speak about my secret shame. My son lived with us, post trans identity for 3 years, including 6 months while on wrong sex hormones. He has been estranged from us since he left 4 years ago. When my son lived at home, it felt as if I was suffocating from the sorrow and anxiety of seeing the changes in his body and personality. I felt as if barbed wire was squeezing against my heart and I could barely breathe. We all walked on tiptoes on the rare occasions when he came out of his room to get some food or to come in or out of the house. It felt like my son was disappearing a little more each day, and in its place there was this stranger who was slowly eating him alive and taking over his whole self. Estrangement and absence brought peace but also a void that remains unfulfilled. There is a longing and a sadness for the boy that I birthed, raised and loved so much. What hurts more than anything is that he is once again living as a man, but not as our son. No one but parents or grandparents whose child/grandchild has chosen this path can understand the pain.

11 replies
distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
2dEdited

This situation sound untenable and unfair to you. I'm sad that my trans identified young adult son refuses a path to sanity, but it would be worse to share my home with his contempt for my caring guidance as he continues to deteriorate. I believe you and your other son have a right to your mental health not being further imploded by your trans identified son sharing your day-to-day living space. You're already enduring a loss, and it sounds that much harder to have your home not be a space that offers solace and whatever recovery is possible. All this said, I totally recognize there is no blueprint for how parents endure the burden of what this heinous ideology does to our children and our lives. Of course, this is the goal of the "trans" nightmare -- the diminishing of the mental and physical health of both its primary cult members and their families.

