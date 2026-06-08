For years, I mistook charisma for connection.

From the outside, my son’s childhood looked normal. He was part of a pack of boys whose families vacationed together, spent weekends together, and genuinely enjoyed one another’s company. The boys played sports, ran around outdoors, played video games, and grew up alongside one another. It looked like an enviable childhood.

Only later did I realize how much of it had quietly been held together by the parents.

He was bright, sensitive, funny, perceptive, and vulnerable to isolation. But he was also vibrant in ways that are difficult to fully capture on paper. He loved everything about trains from the time he was little — so much so that at just 18 months old, he figured out how to operate our VCR so he could replay train documentaries and watch steam engines puff down the tracks over and over again.

As a young child, there was something almost magnetic about his competence and confidence. Other boys gravitated toward him easily, and much of our social life in those early years revolved around families wanting to spend time together. He moved through childhood with a kind of joyful self-assurance that made it hard to imagine how lonely he would eventually become.

He strutted down golf fairways with total confidence, zoomed around on his three-wheel scooter and carved gracefully down ski mountains. He had an infectious laugh that filled a room – one I could produce on demand by nuzzling my face into his neck – and a voracious appetite for reading and learning about whatever captured his interest. When he was in grade school, we would often find him sitting on the toilet reading The Economist while drinking Earl Grey tea — as though he were a tiny middle-aged British intellectual trapped in a child’s body.

When the pandemic disrupted everyone’s routines, the fragility of those friendships became painfully obvious. The other boys drifted toward one another or formed new social circles. None looked for him, and he did not seem to possess the instinctive social skills needed to maintain those connections independently.

Watching that unfold was heartbreaking because it exposed how alone he actually was beneath what had appeared to be a normal social life.

Online communities gradually became the place where he felt most understood, most validated, and least alone.

During his junior year of high school, I took a two-month sabbatical from work and immersed myself in the transgender field. Instead of getting on the train to Wall Street, I got on my laptop and stayed there day after day into the evening. I had to force myself outside to counteract muscle atrophy. I spoke to affirming parents, met parents through PITT and ROGD Boys, listened to clinicians from multiple perspectives, hired parent coaches, and read obsessively. I was trying to understand what was happening to my child while also trying not to lose him.

Some of that support genuinely helped me become calmer, more thoughtful, and more emotionally regulated as a parent. At the time, I still believed that if I learned enough, listened carefully enough, and found the right professionals, I could somehow help guide him back toward stability.

Around this same period, another crisis quietly entered the picture.

Between junior and senior year of high school, he attended a two-week academic summer program away from home, living independently for the first time. It was there that he first fully presented as female in real life and began consistently using his chosen name with peers.

It was also there that he began starving himself.

At the time, we did not yet fully understand what was happening. Later, it became clear that he had become terrified that testosterone would continue masculinizing his body. Restricting food became a way to try to halt development and regain a sense of control over a body increasingly experienced as intolerable.

And then he turned 18. He eagerly went to Planned Parenthood and started estrogen and spironolactone after earlier attempts we had intervened in as parents of a minor redirecting to unpack what seemed like self-loathing.

Watching your child slowly disappear physically while simultaneously insisting these choices are necessary for survival creates a crushing helplessness.

And yet, paradoxically, this period also overlapped with the first meaningful social belonging he had experienced in years.

After several deeply isolated years, he connected with another student through a shared interest in — of all things, his love from childhood — trains and transit systems. That friendship eventually pulled him into a theater tech social circle, and almost overnight, his world changed.

At almost the exact same time, he began socially experimenting with a female identity online and increasingly in real life.

For a child who had spent years lonely and disconnected, suddenly becoming socially successful felt transformative.

He became outgoing in ways we had rarely seen before. Our apartment filled with theater tech kids hanging out, laughing, eating, and spending time together. He hosted cooking competitions in our big kitchen while his musically talented friends gathered around the piano taking turns playing beautiful music late into the evening. For the first time in years, he experienced what it felt like to be genuinely sought out, included, and enjoyed by a group of peers.

His senior year became socially rich and alive in a way I had almost stopped hoping for. He graduated with a close-knit group of friends, none of whom were trans. In fact, he often expressed annoyance with what he perceived as performative aspects of LGBTQ culture and desperately wished people simply perceived him as female without knowing he was trans at all.

One time, he got upset when a friend mentioned that he was trans in front of someone new he had just met. More than transitioning, what he seemed to want was the chance to exist socially as someone entirely different from the lonely, awkward boy he had experienced himself to be for so many years.

He also spoke about future relationships as though medical transition might eventually allow him to leave his past behind entirely. He seemed genuinely convinced that surgery would one day make him physically indistinguishable from a woman born female — that no one would know unless he chose to tell them.

Over time, and after many painful discussions, he has at least begun acknowledging that reality may be more complicated than that. But those conversations revealed something important to me: beneath so much of this was not merely a desire to be female, but a longing to escape shame and scrutiny and to find love while feeling fully accepted.

The realization didn’t arrive all at once. It accumulated through the way he talked about his own past — the wistful tone when he described elementary school, “I used to be popular,” and the contempt when he got to the early high school years: “I was so lame. Dead. Made no effort.” He said those things about himself with such consistency that eventually I heard what was underneath them. Not a boy who needed a different body. A boy who needed a different story about himself. The self he was fleeing wasn’t male — it was the self that had failed, that had been left out, that had stopped trying. And the self he was building, piece by piece, was one where he mattered to people, was sought out, was enjoyed. That was what he had always wanted. The transition was the vehicle. The destination was self-worth.

Then graduation came, and the entire structure disappeared.

None of those friends went to the same college. He arrived on campus carrying enormous hopes for reinvention. Before school started, our family had taken a trip to Japan where he carefully assembled an entirely new wardrobe for this imagined new life.

Instead, he found himself disappointed almost immediately. He came home describing the students as “boring kids who all wear the same thing.” But beneath that complaint, I think, was something much more painful: the realization that identity alone could not recreate the sense of belonging he had briefly found during senior year.

He isolated almost entirely in his dorm room that first semester. He had no roommate, rarely socialized, failed most of his classes, and lost a dangerous amount of weight.

What followed was one after another — inpatient and intensive outpatient eating disorder programs met with partial compliance, brief optimism, setbacks, and exhaustion. His underlying issues were scratched at but never cracked; he was too complex, and he never stayed long enough for anyone to get there. He eventually returned home still unready to return to college or function independently.

But over time, I also lost faith in the idea that professionals necessarily understood my child better than I did. One therapist, in particular, repeatedly framed nearly every struggle in our family through a single lens. She eventually went so far as to suggest that my refusal to embrace his chosen name and pronouns caused his anorexia.

I thought I might actually fall off my chair. Not only did it feel profoundly unfair, it radically oversimplified an extraordinarily complicated child and family situation.

Years of social isolation, anxiety, rigidity, online immersion, identity experimentation, fear of masculinity, eating disorder pathology, and developmental vulnerabilities were all collapsed into a simplistic narrative in which parental non-affirmation became the central explanatory force.

That was around the time I began losing confidence that some professionals were seeing my son as a whole person rather than filtering his life through a predetermined ideological framework.

My refusal to use his chosen name and pronouns was a specific judgment about a specific child — a vulnerable, isolated boy being offered a permanent medical solution to what looked to me like a profound social and psychological crisis. The science supporting large-scale affirmation of adolescents is thin. The intervention is not. My son needed room to be a complicated kid and figure himself out. I’m not sure he got it.

At some point, my husband and I realized we could no longer financially support a life built entirely around isolation and screens. Our home had to become a bridge back toward real life, not a bunker from it.

So we changed things. We limited devices. We tied privileges to participation in life outside the home. Work, volunteering, contribution, structure — not because we believed these things would magically fix him, but because real life itself increasingly felt like the treatment.

Progress has been uneven and painfully slow. But I still believe real-world engagement is one of the few things capable of interrupting the cycle of isolation, avoidance, and endless online reinforcement.

He is now 20 and still on the same medications, only at increasingly higher dosages.

There are moments when my fears about the long-term consequences of the path he is on feel so overwhelming that I have to mentally look away just to function. Sometimes I find myself crying alone in the car or on the subway, grieving the loss of the happy carefree kid I once knew while fearing what may still lie ahead physically, emotionally, and socially.

Ironically, one of the most influential moments came not from us but from one of his peers. A friend bluntly told him he needed to get over his anxiety and get back to school. That single comment accomplished more than months of conversations with his parents. It reinforced something painful but important: young people often hear peers differently than they hear us.

Throughout all of this, there has also been our daughter.

She is finishing her junior year of high school and has absolutely been collateral damage in ways that are harder to measure but no less real. I see it in the way her door closes when the apartment fills with another argument — the air going out of the room, the whole apartment contracting around the crisis. And I hear it in the car, on the way to practices and tournaments, when she’ll suddenly blurt out that we let him get away with murder, that it isn’t fair, that she sees everything. My husband’s instinct is to accommodate; mine is to hold structure; she has watched us disagree about this for years, and she knows it. One thing I have become deeply committed to is giving her as normal a childhood as I possibly can despite everything. I drive her to every practice, every tournament, every school commitment. I rarely miss a game or a school event because I refuse to let this crisis consume her adolescence too.

And honestly, when I deal with ordinary teenage surliness, eye rolls, or attitude, I sometimes feel oddly grateful for the normalcy of it. It reminds me that not every parenting struggle has to feel existential.

At this point, I no longer believe I control my son’s choices. I cannot force insight, maturity, or change. I cannot compete with the constant reinforcement he receives online and from peers who see the world differently than I do.

What I can do is maintain limits, preserve our relationship where possible, encourage engagement with real life, and continue loving him while refusing to pretend I believe harmful choices are healthy ones.

Mostly, I hope.

I hope maturity matters.

I hope real life matters.

I hope meaningful human relationships matter.

I hope time matters.

And I hope that the parts of him that are thoughtful, capable, funny, curious, and deeply human continue to grow stronger with time, experience, and real connection.

I hope he is on a round trip ticket back to him.