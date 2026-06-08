Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
5h

Thank you for sharing the story of your son and your family as you journey through this with him. You sound like great parents! I stand in hope with you.

Praying for all the families represented here, that our children, no matter their age, will one day (soon!) return to themselves and their families and let the healing begin.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
4h

This almost mirrors our experience. Eating disorder, younger sister, everything.

He is now 27 and 'escaped' our home to move across the country. Has no contact with us & has slandered & accused us falsely. I pray he continues to hold onto your family.

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