Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
8h

Thank you for addressing this issue. "This cultural shift raises an important question for the future: are we encouraging healing, or are we unintentionally normalizing permanent division within families?"

I have written about "How to Stop Detachment Brokers". https://thetranstrain.substack.com/p/how-to-spot-detachment-brokers

I encourage pushback whenever you see or encounter those to advocate breaking the parent-child bond.

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Karole's avatar
Karole
8h

All good reasons, but misses the main reason - the belief in a secular humanist worldview where man is god and has all the answers. Nothing good ever happens when God is rejected. We are experiencing the reality of what is described in detail in Romans 1:18-32. I hope everyone will take a minute to read it. A false understanding of a problem produces a false solution which results in failure to accomplish lasting change.

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