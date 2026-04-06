Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mom First's avatar
Mom First
12h

“Anger: at every person who has ever affirmed, validated, groomed my son and insisted I am somehow wrong for not doing the same.”

This is the absolute stupidest thing humans have done. Once you really look at someone and know they cannot change sex and how much and why they are actually hurting, you can’t unsee it.

I cry with you.

Reply
Share
Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
12h

So piercing. Standing with you.

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture