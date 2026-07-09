Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Terri Aqui's avatar
Terri Aqui
5h

Ha ha! The “kick ass” vacation! I’ll go. I want to find the person who first talked to my daughter about being “non-binary” and pour syrup on him or her. For starters…

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Lynnette's avatar
Lynnette
5h

I feel the loneliness into my soul. I’m the only one who knows and my child is an adult, has started hormones but hiding the changes well so far. I dread the day this comes to light and I know my sweet child is going to suffer the consequences of this decision. The consequences will be drastic and devastating. My momma heart can barely take the thought of additional pain and suffering but I also can’t stop the horrid choices being made either.

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