Marie
Feb 10Edited

People change, as they mature and circumstances happen. You say that he will never change, but you don’t know what will happen in the future. My son was in the cult for 7 years and he detransitioned (at least physically) last year, at 25. He now lives life as a man. I always told myself “he is still my son.. he is still there”. I never gave up the reality that, in spite of all the physical and behavior changes, and his delusional thinking, my son was still there.

EyesOpen
Feb 10

What we all know here on PITT is that "everything has changed" even if those who haven't been affected by this situation say otherwise. And so we unite here to witness this loss in our lives. I acknowedge your pain and loss as I have also lost a daughter to this nightmare.

