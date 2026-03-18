Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
6h

Yes. My heart, too, is dying a slow death around my now 24 year old son, poisoning himself for the past five years. My heart is numb and in pain and hollow at the same time. My heart is also filled with rage at the indifference, ignorance, opportunism, and sheer cruely of others in my sick culture. But I try to find ways to soften the rage, because this is poisonous to me as are the enacted lies my son inflicts on himself. I write these PITT posts, and yet as I do so, words feel inadequate to express the horror. But I know PITT parents understand, which helps with the terrible loneliness of this absurd and unnatural loss.

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Dee's avatar
Dee
6h

I understand. My son is 28. His high school had cross dress days. He "came out"at Sr Prom and was praised by faculty. He started hormones at 21, had vaginoplasty around 23. I knew of none of these till after the fact. His personality is all over the place, and I fear for him. Since Grad School, he's lived in AZ, now NM. Far away from me. I miss him, I love him but I do not affirm him. And I pray for him.

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