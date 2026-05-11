Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Dr Pamela Williams's avatar
Dr Pamela Williams
10h

I am a clinical psychologist.

I am ashamed of my 'profession'.

I grieve for what was done to your family.

Here is my article about this.

I am so, so, sorry.

https://x.com/Psychgirl211/status/1816566075355730225

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Dorothy's avatar
Dorothy
10h

This sounds like our family. Our adult son is married with two small boys. His wife agrees/supports/encourages his delusion that he is a woman. He has changed his name, is taking estrogen and they consider themselves a lesbian couple. My husband and I have become estranged from him because we will not affirm his new identity. We still text and I send gifts for the children, but seeing him in person has become almost impossible. He would happily see us as long as we affirm his new identity. I devoted most of my life to him and now I have decided that my health needs to take priority. When we are with him, it takes us weeks to recover. (blood pressure sky rockets, I can't sleep, crying all the time) So we concentrate on our other two children and live with the sadness. I would have never believed that something so evil would invade our family, but here we are. I would have never believed that I would not want to see my own child but his choices have made having a relationship impossible. Transgenderism is a dangerous cult that must be stopped before it ruins more lives.

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