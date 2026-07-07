Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Verzweifelte's avatar
Verzweifelte
2h

After the last finish study, which shows remarkable jump of psychiatric needs after transition, i cant understand how someone , who calls himself a doctor, can transition the youngs. They cant even say anymore that they coundnt know better. It is published and evaluated, that affirmation makes the things worse.

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Thomas Buraine's avatar
Thomas Buraine
2hEdited

I am sorry for all your troubles.

Young people today are being presented with incredibly impactful life decisions before they are even mature mentally and physically that were never even a decision in the past.

This is being pushed. It's all indoctrination and the powers of suggestion to a young mind that trusts sources that are in positions of authority.

If we were living in the 1930s in Nazi Germany she would be all in for Hitler and the Nazi Party. Or in 1949 in China she would be all in for Mao and communism.

You are fighting the school systems and the state.

It is incredible wreckage to view how far the education system has fallen and pulled down so many people and society with it. Politicians and the state have followed the education system for the votes and because most of them were also indoctrinated.

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