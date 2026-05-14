Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Ghost12's avatar
Ghost12
8h

Not a parent but a formerly trans identified teen, now an adult. After desisting I knew firsthand the power of a narrative and how I abandoned something that my life once revolved around. I ended up researching cults, learning the mechanism of manipulation, why a group or a leader can get someone to truly believe nonsense that defies what they see, hear, and experience. Manipulative people and ideologies prey on the vulnerabilities of young people, because teenage and young adulthood is a time where you don't know who you are or what you're doing, and naturally have a desire to rebel. Another major vulnerability is mental health disorders, which are alarmingly prevalent among trans identified teens. They are already hurting and lonely. Covid made this even worse. In my experience and from what I have seen, trans ideology and those preaching it tells you the only way to fix your mental health is to transition, and once you believe that belief they say we accept you and anyone who doesn't hates you. Throw in the fearmongering about bigotry and hatred and even a "trans genocide" and it will turn disagreement into fear and hatred for you. Once the group is your only friends, they withdraw affection when you act out of line. If your story doesn't follow their narrative, if you say the wrong thing, hold a wrong opinion, you are shunned. Connection and love are very strong human needs, as social creatures being alone is a threat to us, its wired in our brain that we must have companionship before we are truly safe. So you will try to get it back, by censoring yourself and conforming. But watching your mouth leads you to watch your thoughts, because one wrong move and you lose companionship. This is what leads people to not only change their mind but also their own memory perception, if it doesn't fit a narrative the story must be fixed, as the narrative cannot be questioned. This is how cults operate, isolation and shunning is widely used in cults because it is effective at controlling people. I have written more in depth about this topic and similar, I repost all my work on this account

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
8h

From my experience with an adult child with a personality disorder, it is not indifference, but rather deep personal shame, because deep down, they know how privileged they are to have been raised in such a warm and loving home by such sacrificial parents, and it it just too hard for them to admit it. So keep sending the sweet memories & texts, etc. and one day your child may very well come around and acknowledge how blessed they are to have you and your family. A good psychiatrist helped us to see that the anger & vitriol once displayed and spewed towards loving family members was actually a hatred of herself. With much therapy, education, and hard work, this has for the most part passed and we have our lovely child back [for the most part].

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