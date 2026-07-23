Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Diane Palermo's avatar
Diane Palermo
42m

Thank you for the measured, level headed and realistic account of your daughter’s journey and yours as you navigate it all. Not an easy path I know but evidently quite common in our world today. The hope is that they will realize the consequences and turn toward wisdom, health and healing instead of the destruction that is being offered by medical, psychological & cultural industries. The choice is theirs.

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From Ritual to Romance's avatar
From Ritual to Romance
43mEdited

What a relief for you! Hopefully, as she matures, she will come to accept reality. There was a boy at the high school where I taught who came out as a “woman” halfway through the school year. He received a LOT of attention. He was student council president and the local media went crazy over him. The school administration framed dozens of photos of newspaper articles and dedicated an entire hallway to him. He wore a wig and dresses for the rest of the school year and graduated that spring. A few years later he contacted some of his former teachers and admitted that he had desisted. He claimed that “it was just too difficult.” I don’t know whether he ever used hormones- this was back before hormones therapy was common. But he stopped, to my great relief. Other teachers were sad that he had to give up his authentic identity because of “ discrimination.” I like to believe that he just grew up and learned to accept reality, but had to save face somehow.

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