Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Christa's avatar
Christa
5h

I just wish for one SECOND these trans supporters/deluded kids/cult followers/unethical doctors can see the absolute pain and horror they are wrecking on so many lives in promoting an idea that is fantastical at best and evil at worst. I'm so entirely sick of it.

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Mom First's avatar
Mom First
6h

Thank you for “I worked hard in the parent underground” in some way I’m sure it has touched my life in a positive way somehow.

I’m so happy to hear you are able to be present with your family now. It’s awful feeling not to be and has so many negative repercussions.

I hope one day all the children return one day trans pied piper stops piping.

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