Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan In Kansas's avatar
Susan In Kansas
11h

100%. This where the trans began for my son. He was a senior in high school when the world shut down. You really got the nail on the head. 100%.

Reply
Share
anpanman2's avatar
anpanman2
10hEdited

This post is so important, it's hard to believe that this is not obvious to everyone. My autistic daughter (high functioning) was a hostage of the lockdowns. She loved being home: no loud classmates, the comfort of her room, no oversight,... She became an expert on gender, through Reddit. She kept it a secret from her terf family, of course. From me, her single mom. From her older brother, who started on a journey to save her when I showed him the evidence that testosterone will harm her. She has a moustache now, her voice is breaking. And she is happy, as happy as she was before transition. She doesn't believe in science, politics, institutions and quality media anymore, she witnessed how they all lied about covid. She only trusts her friends and her online community on Reddit. One day she will realize the latter also lie. Then we may talk again about gender. Until then we communicate about anything but gender. I hope we can keep at least that bond intact.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture