Lately I’ve been reflecting on the last few years and how much they reshaped everyday life for all of us. Adults, parents, and especially young people who were in the middle of important stages of growth when everything suddenly stopped.

I’m not here to debate politics or conspiracies. But one thing is undeniable: lockdowns changed people. They changed adults, and they changed young people in a much deeper way.

Most parents stayed busy. Even locked down, we were still focused on work, providing, keeping the household running, protecting our families. Our minds stayed occupied. We had responsibilities that forced us to keep moving forward.

Young people didn’t have that.

For them, everything that grounded their daily lives was suddenly taken away. School routines. Friends. Sports. Hobbies. Social interaction. Movement. Structure. Purpose. Life as they knew it disappeared almost overnight.

Something always fills the void.

And what filled it wasn’t neutral.

Many replaced real life with virtual worlds through video games, Discord, Twitch, and closed online communities. Others fell into endless social media scrolling, instant dopamine hits, blue light exposure, overstimulation, and sleepless nights. A small minority turned to books or learning new skills, but let’s be honest, that was not the majority.

At the time, most of us didn’t fully see where this would lead. Even those who were paying attention didn’t know how to react or what the long-term consequences would be. We believed that the values we taught our children, right and wrong, discipline, faith, would be enough to carry them through.

Now we see the effects.

Now we’re living inside them.

But the truth is, this story isn’t finished.

We also need to stop calling this a “kids” problem. Kids are still within reach. With kids, parents still have some level of influence, guidance, and boundaries.

The deeper impact hit those who were no longer children.

They were high school students. Seniors. Young adults entering college. People standing right at the edge of independence.

When everything shut down, they crossed into adulthood carrying isolation, virtual dependency, emotional fragility, and confusion into a phase of life where parents no longer have control. They now have their own lives, their own choices, and often communities that exist entirely online and out of sight.

As parents, we will always see them as our kids. That never changes.

But what we’re really talking about is an entire generation.

A generation whose social foundations were interrupted at one of the most critical transition points of life. A generation shaped not only by what happened, but by what was missing when it mattered most.

And the hardest truth is this: we are still watching this unfold in real time.

There is no clear ending yet. No roadmap. No expert who can honestly say where this leads.

What was set in motion back then is still moving.

We are not looking at the outcome yet. We are living in the middle of it.

And that may be the most unsettling part of all.