Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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LovingMother's avatar
LovingMother
9h

"But, the way I see it, the abuse is the other way around. We—the parents—are being abused."

I agree.

You were abused. Many of us were abused by high school employees.

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
9hEdited

“The counselor even helped try and find my son new housing away from his “abusive” parents”.

Literally what happened to me. Teachers and social workers got my daughter accommodation behind our back. We were clueless. And in our case she accepted and cut contact with us. That was three years ago. Her dad (my ex husband) had a stroke and a brain haemorrhage after she cut contact. She was notified of this. She did not give a damn. She never called him.

She is the abuser. She ghosted her whole family for three years. She terrorised us with her no contact.

We are not the abusers. We just don’t want them mutilated.

God sees everything 💔

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