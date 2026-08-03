Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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anpanman2's avatar
anpanman2
2h

Exactly. When psychologists specialized in gender explained gender to me it made me furious. I couldn't believe how backward it sounded, as if women had never been emancipated, as if men and women were not allowed to do as they like and look as they like. Some idiots have put gender rules firmly back in place and people comply like sheep. Somehow my daughter and her queer boyfriend find this cool. They love to genderbend, but they need hard drugs to do it (testosterone).

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Average Dad's avatar
Average Dad
2h

Yes, Trans is completely regressive, undoing decades of women striving to be as equal to men as possible. Being equal must stop meaning being the same as a man or woman when you are the opposite sex. Trans is paganistic, backwards, unenlightening, destructive, there will be nothing good to come from Trans, nothing, not one thing, only harm. Trans is harmful to young people still finding their way and themselves, Trans is unneeded a pathway to hell for sure. We cannot let lies pass through us.

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