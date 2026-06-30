Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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From Ritual to Romance's avatar
From Ritual to Romance
13h

This reminds me of my teaching career in the 2010s. So many bright students at my school were enticed by the victim narrative. So many teachers and guidance counselors colluded in the madness. Every younger teacher included unnecessary pronouns in their emails. Students in 9th grade were forced to sit through gender identity workshops. Madness.

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Melissa R.'s avatar
Melissa R.
14h

Brilliant essay. You make many points that apply to bright students seeking the social cachet that they have been denied.

Our daughter took a similar path in college:

"because being invested in a victim narrative made him an attractive project for people seizing opportunities to virtue signal. This extends to institutions as well, since he informed me that he was granted gift aid for tuition, housing, and a stipend for other expenses. For the entire year."

I am so sorry, may your son find his way back.

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