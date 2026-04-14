Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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John Davies's avatar
John Davies
8h

This gave me a thought. Maybe not a good thought, but a glimmer of an idea.

What if the parents took the fight to the battlefield. If this stuff is happening on Discord then join and comment on Discord. Maybe you won't be able to fix your own child, but help another family. Cast doubt upon the trans brainwashing.

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Momforever's avatar
Momforever
7h

I pray that one day my son will see that I am not his worst enemy, but actually the one who would give my life for him. I feel so sad for him.

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