Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Christa's avatar
Christa
1h

I wish just ONE of mainstream media would publish this article. But they won't. Because if they did that would essentially be admitting that they, like JOK, are complicit in intentionally harming children & fragile young people. I'm praying for the day this atrocity gets exposed for the crime that it is.

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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
2h

Meanwhile, reputable doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough and Sabine Hazan and others have tried to publish peer reviewed studies on COVID and covid vaccine related harms with strenuous opposition and even retractions by the medical industrial complex. Unfortunately, I have learned my entire profession is corrupt. Follow the money.

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