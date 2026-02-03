What's so Terrible about Women?
What’s so terrible about women That deserves to be hacked at and attacked? What’s wrong with curves, compassion, community? Are nurturing and multitasking revolting? What’s wrong with being Intelligent yet teachable, Beautiful yet humble, Fierce yet gentle? My beloved daughter, What’s so terrible about women?
The simple answer is obviously "nothing".
But _all_ the things you list become horrible when perverted, and every single one of us has these shadows in one way or the other. Your daughter has them too, and in the company of people who only accept the positive version, someone who feels her own shadows can feel like they don't belong, don't represent the version the world wants.
The antidote is radical acceptance and shining light directly ON the shadows.
The curves that are too wide to fit in the prison of fashion.
The compassion that becomes suicidal empathy.
The community full of gossip and pressure to like what your peers like and be just like them.
The intelligence that becomes hubris.
The learning that becomes impressionable to the point of idiocy.
The vain beauty that is all but humble.
The ugliness we all feel someday.
The fierceness that becomes unjust.
The gentleness that is worn as a mask when we politely destroy another's self-esteem.
We all are that, too. We are not terrible. We are human, and allowing our daughters and ourselves to be fully human can be very, very painful. And healing. 🙏
The girls who come to believe they are "actually boys" or "nonbinary" are traumatized and want to escape what they believe to be the cause of that trauma: being female. They are unaware that they are being manipulated by a set of sex stereotypes. There is no one right way to be a boy or girl, man or woman.
These girls may have been sexually traumatized. They are likely to have been bullied for being different. Many of them are same-sex attracted. Many are neurodivergent. The current system of immediate, unquestioning affirmation of trans identities is transing away the gay and autistic girls. It is an inherently bigoted system.
The people who support trans conversion therapy love to bleat on about being "kind" and accepting people as they are. Except they really don't accept people as they are. They only accept people who loudly and shrilly echo their own beliefs.
Gender ideology has set equal treatment for women and for homosexuals of both sexes back decades. It also endangers neurodivergent young people who may be confused about their gender expression or sexuality. Imagine if they were told it's okay to be a masculine girl or feminine boy rather than being told they were born in the wrong body and cross-sex hormones and surgeries are the answer.