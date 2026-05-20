Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mama Bear Proud's avatar
Mama Bear Proud
3h

I've seen Lisa Littman request parents/children/YA to fill out their survey numerous times throughout the months and wonder if they are not getting enough people to do so. I would not fill out the survey given that two of the other investigators have preconceived notions about our boys I am highly skeptical of the outcome.

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Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
4h

Finally, someone is going to consider the family in all this!!

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