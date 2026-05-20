PITT has been asked to pass along the following regarding research projects for parents with trans identifying children.

The first research project is from Kevin Waldman, a researcher at Northwestern University. He writes, “Our research lab is currently conducting a rare study focused specifically on the psychological experiences of parents of children who identify as trans. The parental perspective is both unique and deeply important yet remains comparatively underexplored in current research.”

Please click on the link to find out more and fill out the survey. It is all anonymous.

https://psychform.com/beyond-the-child-parents-of-trans-youth/

He is seeking participants:

The parent or guardian of a person 13-25 years old who is living with gender dysphoria.

You can read more about Mr. Waldman here and listen to this podcast here.

The second request is from Lisa Littman. She writes:

The Adolescent and Young Adult Gender Dysphoria Outcomes Study (AYAGDOS) is open for recruitment. The purpose of this research is to learn about gender dysphoria in youth (13-25 years of age) with a focus on psychological well-being, family factors, sexual orientation, health care, and the course of gender dysphoria over time. We hope to enroll pairs of family members–one gender dysphoric youth and one of their parents/guardians–to complete a series of separate online surveys over a period of five years. However, participation of both family members is not required for most participants. Research participation requires completing an Internet survey, is voluntary, and is not compensated.

Potentially eligible individuals are either: 1) a person who is 13-25 years of age and has gender dysphoria or 2) a person who is the parent of a 13-25 year old gender dysphoric youth. All participants must be English-speaking and live in one of the countries listed on the study website: WWW.AYAGDOS.ORG. These include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and members of the European Union

The study Investigators are J. Michael Bailey (Principal Investigator); Lisa Littman (Principal Investigator); and Kenneth J. Zucker (Co-Investigator). The Northwestern University IRB Study Number is STU00215665 and the BRANY IRB Study Number is 22-076-1188. For more information and to register , please visit the study website WWW.AYAGDOS.ORG. The research team can be contacted at AYAGDOS@gmail.com