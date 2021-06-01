Welcome to Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

We publish stories written and edited by parents with first-hand experience in the upside-down world of gender ideology. We publish daily (Monday to Friday) and send a recap of the essays plus some interesting other media (books, podcasts, articles) every Saturday. Please share your story with us by submitting to Pitt@genspect.org. This is a global issue and our parent authors hail from around the world, including (so far) the United States, the UK, Australia, Ireland, Canada, Spain, South Africa, France, Italy, Poland, New Zealand and Latin America.

And if you value PITT, please purchase our book.

PITT provides a space for parents who have been impacted by gender ideology to share their uncensored stories, experiences, and thoughts, while remaining anonymous to protect themselves and their families. Our objective is to inform the public about the devastating impact of gender ideology on our families through our personal experiences.

We believe that, when people understand the true picture, they will join us in the fight to end the medicalization of children, teens and young people.

PITT is supported, in part, by Genspect, an organization committed to supporting parents’ voices. The views and opinions expressed on PITT are those of the parent-authors and do not necessary reflect the official positions of Genspect.

