Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)
Well-Being Makes an Appearance
Closer still, a new dawn rises. Caught off guard, a relieved sob escapes. Four cruel, grueling years, we’ve held our breath, walking on eggshells…
23 hrs ago
42
16
Soul’s Turmoil
How do you tell your child that your life is more relaxed when he is out of the house?
Feb 23
84
52
3
Saturday PITT Review - February 16 to 20, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media…
Feb 21
12
2
Living in a War Zone: My Daughter's Tragedy in Slow Motion
This post first ran on February 28, 2022 and closely mirror that of the recent detransistioner lawsuit.
Feb 20
89
32
4
If You Only Knew: A Letter to Others Who Affirm My Son
If you only knew…
Feb 19
189
76
13
Gender Doctors - We’re Coming for You
Gender doctors - You came for our kids, so now we're coming for YOU.
Feb 18
194
79
33
Tolerance is King (for a day)
Follow the science! But don’t mind chromosomes. Trans women have rights! But don’t try to define what a woman is. Love is love.
Feb 17
60
10
2
Where Is This Leading Us?
Yesterday, during a press conference about a horrific act of violence, something stood out to me.
Feb 16
74
16
5
Saturday PITT Review - February 9 to 13, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media…
Feb 14
6
2
Have you heard of Third-Party Anxiety?
What is Third-Party Anxiety?
Feb 13
83
29
6
Bring Her Home
I can’t believe my daughter’s words. She says to wants to be set free from loathing self, from evil lies that whisper cross-sex hormone dreams. Perhaps…
Feb 12
73
34
1
Research Roulette.
“There is a dearth of robust research regarding gender affirming care” (The Cass Review, 2024). Why is that?
Feb 11
34
8
