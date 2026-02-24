Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Well-Being Makes an Appearance
Closer still, a new dawn rises. Caught off guard, a relieved sob escapes. Four cruel, grueling years, we’ve held our breath, walking on eggshells…
Soul’s Turmoil
How do you tell your child that your life is more relaxed when he is out of the house?
Saturday PITT Review - February 16 to 20, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media…
Living in a War Zone: My Daughter's Tragedy in Slow Motion
This post first ran on February 28, 2022 and closely mirror that of the recent detransistioner lawsuit.
If You Only Knew: A Letter to Others Who Affirm My Son
If you only knew…
Gender Doctors - We’re Coming for You
Gender doctors - You came for our kids, so now we're coming for YOU.
Tolerance is King (for a day)
Follow the science! But don’t mind chromosomes. Trans women have rights! But don’t try to define what a woman is. Love is love.
Where Is This Leading Us?
Yesterday, during a press conference about a horrific act of violence, something stood out to me.
Saturday PITT Review - February 9 to 13, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media…
Have you heard of Third-Party Anxiety?
What is Third-Party Anxiety?
Bring Her Home
I can’t believe my daughter’s words. She says to wants to be set free from loathing self, from evil lies that whisper cross-sex hormone dreams. Perhaps…
Research Roulette.
“There is a dearth of robust research regarding gender affirming care” (The Cass Review, 2024). Why is that?
